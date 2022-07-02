African American Entrepreneurs To Launch Smart Cities In Ghana, Belize, Cayman Islands

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two prominent African American entrepreneurs, Joseph Carswell and Daryl D. Jones have announced their plan to inaugurate a very ambitious project called Wealth First City, a series of smart cities centered around technology, finance, and green space for about 10,000 citizens.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to the media on Friday. Their first three smart cities, according to the statement, will be completed by the year 2030 and will be located in Ghana, West Africa, the country of Belize, and the Cayman Islands.

To date, there are over 225 smart cities being built around the world with the leading smart city called Neom being built in Saudi Arabia and slated to be finished in 2025.

In addition to their smart city projects, Wealth First also helps to close the wealth gap by assisting hundreds of minority-owned businesses to secure capital. To date, the company has helped hundreds of businesses and individuals $10 million in loans and lines of credit.

Founded in 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia, Wealth First Inc. serves as a network where people can collectively connect to gain expertise, management and knowledge about the different facets of asset classes in the global marketplace.

It is a Financial, Entertainment, and Fashion Network Company where its customers, clients, and partners can gain access to private capital, financial information, and fiduciary applications in wealth building strategies.

“We online to bring exposure toward wealth building lifestyles, new ideas, business and financial consultations, credit enhancement, startups, leverage buyouts, seminars, entertainment and events on how we can leverage our collective network into new found net worth”, the company said in a statement published in its website.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wealth First, Daryl D. Jones is also the owner of Black Titan Enterprises, a company that specializes in consulting services, motivational events, and project management. Aside from that, he is involved as well in various investment clubs and businesses.

He is a published author, having written the book entitled, “When In The Black: How To Achieve Security Through Mental and Financial Wealth”.