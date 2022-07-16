African American-Owned Recruiting Platform Connects Software Engineers To Tech Jobs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Shtudy, a developer-focused career platform, co-founded by a 27-year-old African American and serial entrepreneur, Geno Miller, is demonstrably committed to helping minority software engineers land tech jobs in the United States.

The platform is leading the charge for diversity in tech by connecting 10,0000 pre-vetted software engineers with job opportunities at companies that prioritize employee happiness and inclusion

Founded in 2020, they have raised $250,000 from social impact investors like Camelback Ventures, and continue to help dozens of DEI-focused companies achieve their technical hiring goals by matching them with pre-vetted software developers, engineers, data scientists, and IT professionals based on desired tech stack, salary, and cultural preferences.

In addition, the platform is currently raising a $3 million seed round, and are on a mission to help 10,000 minority software developers land tech jobs, according to a statement made available to the media.

Shtudy is free for all candidates. Job seekers gain access to career resources, self-paced online interview training, and a personal Career Advisor to help them best position themselves to attract more job offers.

The platform’s co-founder, Geno Miller said Shtudy’s employers apply to interview the candidates instead of the other way around. “Candidates and companies seem to love our model. We carefully screen every potential employer before bringing them on as a customer. This cuts time spent on recruiting by more than 50 hours per role on interviewing”, he said.

He noted that more than 10,000 pre-vetted software developers across 100+ coding languages are already in Shtudy’s proprietary talent database, adding that about 1 percent of the applicants successfully complete their screening process.

“Technical recruiters and hiring managers have harder jobs nowadays than ever before. They are held accountable for both the quality and diversity of the hires they make, but don’t know how to achieve both consistently.

“Nowadays, software developers want careers they can grow to love and enjoy, but don’t know what company would give them the best employee experience until it’s too late. Simultaneously, there are millions of organizations with remarkable work environments that would love to hire them but are having a hard time competing against tech giants for the top developers. Unfortunately, as a result, great companies and talented engineers miss out on each other. This is why our company was launched”, he added.

Recently, Shtudy has partnered with 50+ organizations to launch an online technical interview training curriculum for software engineering professionals in the Prince George’s County, Maryland, and Washington D.C. areas, alongside other counties near Geno’s hometown.

Miller said the average tech employee’s salary is more than the median household income of a Black family and a Latino family combined. “The more people of color we help get tech jobs, the more impact we have on the lives of them and their families for generations” he stressed.

For more information on how to hire Shtudy developers or how to join Shtudy’s talent network, visit Shtudy.co Also, be sure to connect with the Shtudy team on Instagram and LinkedIn.