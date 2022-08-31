African American Siblings Provide Support For Female Ex-convicts, Homeless Veterans

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – African American siblings and founders of The Prison Reform Project, Clyde Beasley and Kim Gobert are demonstrably committed to helping formerly incarcerated women and veterans who are homeless and mentally ill.

Through their non-profit organization, The Prison Reform Project, the two siblings from Southern California, are offering free services to people in need in this regard.

The organization is a movement that is primarily focused on providing relief to women and veterans who were previously incarcerated.

Every day, thousands of such individuals are released from prison or jail, but sadly they often end up homeless, battling mental illnesses on their own, and/or back in the prison pipeline.

Notably, the organisation aims to help these individuals as well as to help prevent young people who live in urban communities from ever going to prison in the first place.

The Prison Reform Project was founded in 2021 and is financed by grants and generous donations from the public.

Beasley, 56, was incarcerated for many years in the state of California. After admittedly making many regrettable mistakes during his life and serving a combined 21 years in state and federal prisons, he is now a fully rehabilitated man seeking redemption as the creator of this powerful platform which is designed to educate and empower both men and women who are caught up in the American prison pipeline.

His younger sister, Kim who is 45 years old, is a big supporter of her big brother. She is also the owner of a hair salon located in Los Angeles, California. From donations received from The Prison Reform Project, she is able to use her hair salon to help women who need rehabilitation and cannot afford to get their hair done.

Interestingly, The Prison Reform Project offers services which include, drug and alcohol counseling, mental health facilitation, temporary housing, free clothes for the homeless, career planning, college scholarships.

In addition, the project equally helps formally incarcerated individuals to manage their mental illnesses, regain confidence and self-esteem, reestablish a bank account, reconnect to society, find employment opportunities, among other things.