Aisha Buhari Wants End To Medical Tourism, Narrates How She Escaped Plane Crash

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Wife of the Nigeria’s president, Aisha Buhari, has enjoined healthcare providers to take the opportunity of the federal government’s N100 billion credit support in order to reposition the sector.

She stated this while speaking after a medical trip to Dubai saying that there is a great need to transform the health sector in order to reduce medical tourism abroad.

She stated this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement reads:

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while I was away for medical treatment. I am well now and fully recovered and have since returned back home, Nigeria,” she said in a statement.

“On our way back, the Nigerian Air force Flight encountered a violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the Captain and crew of the Flight.

“I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the Captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant servicemen and women of the entire Nigerian Airforce for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintenance of its Fleet.

“I recall hosting the private healthcare Providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge.

“I, therefore, call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of NGN100 Billion Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector as was released recently contained in a circular dated March 25, 2020 to the Commercial Banks.

“This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the Country.”

The first lady was flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for medical treatment during the Sallah break.

