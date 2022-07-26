NLC Protesters Storm Sanwo-Olu’s Office Over ASUU Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Protesters have stormed the office of Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Alausa over the prolonged strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The protest, which kicked off as early as 7:00am from under Bridge Ikeja, attracted hundreds from various unions.

The protesters marched through the major Ikeja road leading to the governor’s office.

Vehicular movements around Ikeja metropolis were disrupted leading to heavy gridlock.

Operatives, including Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, others are providing security to prevent a security breach or attack on the protesters.