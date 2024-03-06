After Two Decades, 2baba, Efe Omorogbe Part Ways

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian musician, Innocent Ujah Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has parted ways with his manager of two decades, Efe Omorogbe, the CEO of talent management company, Now Muzik.

The duo disclosed this in a joint statement uploaded on Instagram on Wednesday by Now Muzik.

According to the statement, the mutual disagreement takes effect immediately. .

Omorogbe used the opportunity to express appreciation to 2Baba, saying that working with the singer was “beyond work”.

Reminiscing on his achievements with 2Baba in the long period of their partnership, the PR executive assured that he and his company would continue to support the singer from the sidelines.

On his part, 2Baba stated that he “owes a lot of my career success to Efe and his team at Now Muzik” and he remains grateful “but every good thing must come to an end”.