W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Again, Arm Men Hit Imo, Razes Down Magistrate Court As Police Launch Manhunt On Perpetrators

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, November 19th, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Imo state police Command and  interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman for Oru West Council area of Imo State, Chief Willie Okolieogwu, have confirmed the burning down of a Magistrate Court in Ubulu, by unknown armed men.

Mike Abattam, the Command’s Spokesman disclosed to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo state capital .

However, Council boss who confirmed  this  to newsmen  said that  the incident took place in the early hours of Monday, 15th November, 2021, adding that the building was razed after the hoodlums ignited the court with a petrol bomb.

He expressed sadness over the ugly  development, stressing  that although the court was completely razed  down by  hoodlums, nobody was wounded in the inferno.

Okolieogwo, who is also the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) chairman in Imo state, expressed worry  that the perpetrators were still on the prowl despite the efforts, made so far by the governor Hope Uzodimma led  government to tackle criminal acts in the state.



He said “the government of Senator Hope Uzodimma is not relenting in proffering a lasting solution to the issue of insecurity in our state. We are on top of the situation,” he assured.

According to him, the barbaric act was carried out by over 20 hoodlums who gained entrance into the court premises, shooting sporadically before igniting the whole building with their petrol bomb.

The Imo state police public Relations officer PPRO  Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident and assured that efforts were being made by the Command to  nab  perpetrators  of the  unholy conduct.

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=70850

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us