Again, Arm Men Hit Imo, Razes Down Magistrate Court As Police Launch Manhunt On Perpetrators

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Imo state police Command and interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman for Oru West Council area of Imo State, Chief Willie Okolieogwu, have confirmed the burning down of a Magistrate Court in Ubulu, by unknown armed men.

Mike Abattam, the Command’s Spokesman disclosed to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo state capital .

However, Council boss who confirmed this to newsmen said that the incident took place in the early hours of Monday, 15th November, 2021, adding that the building was razed after the hoodlums ignited the court with a petrol bomb.

He expressed sadness over the ugly development, stressing that although the court was completely razed down by hoodlums, nobody was wounded in the inferno.

Okolieogwo, who is also the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) chairman in Imo state, expressed worry that the perpetrators were still on the prowl despite the efforts, made so far by the governor Hope Uzodimma led government to tackle criminal acts in the state.

He said “the government of Senator Hope Uzodimma is not relenting in proffering a lasting solution to the issue of insecurity in our state. We are on top of the situation,” he assured.

According to him, the barbaric act was carried out by over 20 hoodlums who gained entrance into the court premises, shooting sporadically before igniting the whole building with their petrol bomb.

The Imo state police public Relations officer PPRO Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident and assured that efforts were being made by the Command to nab perpetrators of the unholy conduct.























