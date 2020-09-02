W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Again, FG Increases Petrol Pump Price

Posted by Business, Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), says the price of petrol has again increased to N151.56 per litre.

This was announced in a memo released by the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) and signed by D.O. Abalaka.

It reads:

“Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

“To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre. This takes effect from September 2, 2020.”

