Again, FG Increases Petrol Pump Price

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), says the price of petrol has again increased to N151.56 per litre.

This was announced in a memo released by the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) and signed by D.O. Abalaka.

It reads:

“Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

“To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre. This takes effect from September 2, 2020.”

