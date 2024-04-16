Again, National Grid Collapses, Throws Nigeria into Darkness

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again, Nigeria has experienced its sixth power grid collapse of 2024, as electricity generation on the system collapsed from 2,583.77MW at 2 am on Monday to 64.7MW around 3 am.

The African Examiner writes that Nigeria generates an average of 4,000MW of electricity for an estimated 200 million citizens.

The generation is not sustainable, as the grid continues to collapse because of gas supply constraints and other issues.

Data from the Independent System Operator, which is an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, indicated that only one electricity generation company, Ibom Power, was active the time of the grid collapse on Monday morning.

The grid collapse was confirmed by Jos Electricity Distribution Company.

The Head, Corporate Affairs, JEDC, Dr Friday Elijah, in a notice to customers, said, “The current outage being experienced within our franchise states is a result of loss of power supply from the national grid.

“The loss of power supply from the national grid occurred in the early hours at about 0242 hours of today, Monday, April 15, 2024, hence the loss of power supply on all our feeders.”

However, he expressed optimism that the grid would be restored for normal power supply to electricity consumers.