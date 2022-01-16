Again, Terrorists Kill 3, Kidnap 28, Demand For Soft Drinks, Gallons Of Petrol As Ransom In Niger

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Terrorists have struck in Niger state again killing three people and abducting 28 in Farin-Shinge, Kulho, Jigawa, Dogo Fadama communities of Mashegu local government area of Niger state

Our Correspondent gathered that the operation was carried out between Friday afternoon and lasted till Saturday morning.

The gunmen are demanded seven 50 litres of Jerrican of petrol, packs of Viju Milk and other drinks as a ransom for the Abductees from the Farin-Shinge community.

An impeccable Source from the area said the attack started in Farin-Shinge Community a few minutes to the Jummat Prayers last Friday and the people were caught unaware.

Eight people were kidnapped and whisked away from the area.

Also, Jigawa, Dogo Fadama and surrounding communities were under siege by the Terrorists and two people were killed while four others were abducted.

The Terrorists were said to have also moved from house to house, stole some household properties and rustled a lot of battles.

A source from the area, Umar Mohammed who confirmed the raid to our Correspondent said that the gunmen stormed the area unaware and were unable to confront them and had to flee the area and could not be located till now.

Also, the gunmen invaded Kulho community around 3.30 pm on Friday and ended the operation at about 6 pm.

Vice-Chairman of Kontagora local government area, Alhaji Aliyu Makiga who confirmed the attack said that the gunmen came through Tegina town in large number but after being confronted by the security operatives, they fled into the nearby Communities to carry out their nefarious activities.

According to the Chairman, “They kidnapped a lot of people immediately but later released a few while others are still with them.

” They are demanding for a ransom of seven 50 litres Jerrican of petrol, Viju Milk and other drinks”, he declared.

In Kulho, it was gathered that one Tanko Kulho was shot dead and 16 people were abducted, Shops ransacked while about18 motorcycles were stolen.

A dependable Source from the area, Abdulrahman Kulho Adamu who confirmed the attack said that six of his family members including his three elder brothers were among those who were abducted.

” The scene was unbelievable. While we were relaxing at the Market square, we saw many Motorcycles carrying at least three people on each and they were all armed with AK 47 magazine guns. The operation started around 3.48 pm and they left Kulho at around 6.07 pm.

“Many people were abducted. Six of my family members were abducted and they include my elder brothers Yakubu Kulho, Gambo Kulho, Haruna Nda kulho, my younger brother, Baba Nda Karami, my nephew, Mohammed Gaddafi and my elder brother’s wife, Salaha Haruna Kulho.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached for more details.