2023: Coalition Of Kwankwaso, Peter Obi Excites Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2023 presidential election draws near, many Nigerians are having thoughts of both Kwankaso and Peter Obi who are from different political parties joining together and giving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) a run for their money.

Atiku Abubakar had emerged the flag bearer of the PDP and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had emerged the flag bearer of the ruling APC.

This development has sparked reactions both from social media and political analysts. To some, the duo of Tinubu and Atiku represents the archaic politics that have taken Nigeria backwards and so there is need for someone to change the status quo and that is why the emergence of Peter Obi is a breadth of fresh air to many.

However, despite the fact that both Atiku and Tinubu are part of the recycled leadership which many Nigerians are worried about, the duo has the political experience and their parties have the needed political structures to win the election.

This is the reason why many Nigerians are believing and hoping that a coalition of Peter Obi and Kwankwaso will unsettle these two big political parties.

Expressing their views on Twitter, some tweeps wrote:

@Kk_frontline writes: “ A combination of KWANKWASO and PETER OBI will make a better and great Nigeria. Retweet if you want this combination.

@PoojaMedia writes: “If there is a merger between Labour Party & UNPP, who’s be the VP? Kwankwaso will settle as VP or becomes the President of the merger. A big decision is ahead between Obi & him as the discussion continues.”

@attahirmjb writes: “As a Kano youth and indigene I must say that I love kwankwaso, but I am rooting for Peter Obi, moreover, it’s south turn for presidency, I wish he will consider supporting Obi by deputizing him, nobody will match the two in competency and good leadership.”

@AfamDeluxo writes: “If Atiku is smart, he should dead his Presidential ambition, support Peter Obi and withdraw from the race to avoid embarrassment at the polls. He should also push for Obi/Kwankwaso merger. He will be the GOAT in the history of Nigerian Politics. It’s a tough one, but doable.”

@anyaoha_nelson writes: “Even if Peter Obi didn’t win, he has opened up a fight that one day, we all are gonna elect a leader based on credibility. A leader that can come from any part of the nation. ”

@adeyanjudeji writes: “I still hope Peter Obi &Kwankwaso alliance will work. No single individual can defeat the twin evil of APC and PDP.”

@drpenking writes: “Dear Rabiu Kwankwaso, if you really love Nigeria and Nigerians, hug Peter Obi. You need each other.”

@iSlimfit writes: “The major move left for Peter Obi is for him to pick a strong running mate from the North, maybe Kwankwaso. It would take such big collaboration to defeat PDP and APC in 2023.”