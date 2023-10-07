Akpabio Mourns Tijani Adeyemi, Late Tribune Senate Correspondent

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Alhaji Tijani Adeyemi, who was the Senate Correspondent of Tribune Newspapers.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 5, 2023, through his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President lamented that Adeyemi’s death had robbed the nation of one of the richest handlers of the institution memory of the National Assembly.

Quoting from a letter to the widow, Alhaja Mamunat Adeyemi, he said:

“Though your husband and I were not particularly close, but my information is that he was a very peaceable and gentle in all his dealings.

“To his colleagues, he was a very diligent journalist whose assiduous dedication to duty made him one of the most established journalists in the National Assembly.

“I am informed that he qualifies to be so described as the doyen of the National Assembly Press Corp, having covered the Fourth National Assembly from about its establishment.

“Though he has crisscrossed the media terrain from broadcast to print under different organisations, it was the outstanding streak in legislative reporting that made the various organisations he worked for to post him to the National Assembly.

“The institutional memory of the National Assembly and his rich flair in legislative reporting shall surely be missed.

“On behalf of my Distinguished Colleagues, I pray God to comfort you and your four children.”

“I join you to pray for the repose of his soul in Aljannah Friddaus.”

Signed:

Hon. Eseme Eyiboh

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senate President





