“Alakada: Bad And Boujee” Ranked 5th In 2024 Box Office

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – “Alakada:Bad and Boujee”, a Nigerian-blockbuster comedy-drama has been ranked fifth among the highest grossing movies of 2024, with a box office haul of over N200 million.

Toyin Abraham, Nollywood actress and producer of the movie, who took to her social media platforms to celebrate the great milestone, also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support, which enabled her to attain such a remarkable feat.

She wrote: “Thank you, 2024! And thank you Toyin Titans, for making Alakada Bad and Boujee the 5th highest-grossing movie of 2024 in just 11 days; I mean, in just 11 DAYS! What an incredible milestone for me!

“But, we are not stopping there. We are heading into 2025 stronger than ever, ready to set even bigger records! Alakada is still lighting up cinemas.

“This year, we’re focused on breaking records and reaching new heights to inspire others. No time for small things, small-minded conversations, or distractions.

“It is all about growth, success, and making history! Let’s keep shining!” she wrote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘Alakada: Bad and Boujee’ is a 2024 Nigerian English language comedy-drama film directed by Adebayo Tijani and written by Toyin Abraham.

The film served as a continuation of the Alakada film series. The film starred: Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Ini Ed, Bimbo Akintola, Ronke Odusanya and Okusanya Lolade, with Nigerian singer Idowu Adeyemi a.k.a Yhemolee, Ik Ogbonna and Chimezie Imo playing supporting roles.

The film followed the escapades of Yetunde Animashaun, a young woman from a humble background, who pretended to be part of the elite to navigate social situations.(NAN)