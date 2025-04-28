Don’t Bring Old PDP Habits Into APC, Ned Nwoko Tells Oborevwori

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta north, has enjoined Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta state, to keep aside the “old habits” of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as he starts a new political journey in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwoko, in a statement addressed to the governor cautioned that the defection must go beyond being symbolic and transformative, tasking Oborevwori to “leave behind the politics of survival and step into the politics of legacy”.

“No one pours new wine into old wineskins. Old habits, old politics, and the old deals that led to the gradual decline of the PDP in Delta must be left behind,” Nwoko said.

He heaped praises on the decision of the governor to join the APC as he describing the move as a bold step that will open new possibilities for Delta state and Nigeria’s political future.

The lawmaker disclosed that the APC, “reenergised and focused,” had already started laying the groundwork for constitutional amendments, including the creation of Anioma and New Delta states.

“Chief among these is the creation of two new viable states: Anioma and New Delta,” he said.

“Let me remind you, this agenda was declared a done deal by the party leadership long before your defection, a testament to the APC’s commitment to correcting historical imbalances and ending regional marginalisation.”

Nwoko enjoined the governor to be in charge for constitutional reforms and demonstrate renewed dedication to fairness, inclusive development, and progressive governance.

“Your defection must not be symbolic; it must be transformative. This is your opportunity to embrace a new sense of purpose and demonstrate renewed dedication to progressive governance, fairness, and inclusive development,” Nwoko said.

“The creation of Anioma state will finally give voice, identity, and institutional power to the aspirations of Delta North. It is a long overdue recognition of a people who have sought parity with their kinsmen.

“The proposed New Delta will address the deep internal asymmetries within the current Delta state structure. It will empower neglected communities, bring government closer to the people, and unlock new paths for economic growth.

“For the first time, the APC is armed with the numbers to amend the constitution. This time, we can fulfill these promises without demanding painful trade-offs from the South. We are not lobbying from a place of weakness; we are standing firmly in a position of strength.

“These changes are more than political. They are economic necessities. They are about focused governance, better infrastructure, increased federal allocation, and grassroots democracy. Two new states will mean two new engines of development.”