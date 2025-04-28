Pope Francis: South-South APC Gives VeryDarkMan 1 Week To Apologise To Akpabio

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South-South Zonal chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Sunday issued popular social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, one week to issue an apology to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, concerning the way he addressed the former Akwa Ibom State governor.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the Zonal Organizing Secretary of the South-South APC, Blessing Agbomhere, who was reacting to VeryuDarkMan’s statements at Akpabio for leading a five-man federal government delegation to the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican last Saturday.

The statement tasked the activist to distinguish between activism and slander and the party warned him to refrain from attacking Akpabio again in future.

In the three-minute viral video, VeryDarkMan stated that Akpabio’s presence in Rome was ‘shameful,’ saying that the Senate president does not have the moral standing to attend the Pope’s funeral as he should be paying a condolence visit to Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Ogun, Enugu and other states that are having issues with insecurity.

Reacting, the APC chieftain accused the activist for disrespecting Akpabio.

He said: “VeryDarkMan is becoming notorious for blackmail, slander and character assassination while pretending to be an advocate for the masses and social crusader. The unwarranted verbal attack on the number three citizen of Nigeria who did not send himself to Rome but was duly nominated by the President to lead a delegation to represent Nigeria. What exactly is wrong with that?

“Being a devout Catholic and family man with unblemished character, President Tinubu saw in Akpabio a worthy ambassador of Nigeria to such an event as the Pope’s funeral and wasted no time in thrusting that responsibility on him. What is wrong with that?

“I am, with this statement, issuing VeryDarkMan a one-week ultimatum to immediately tender an unreserved apology to the Senate president for the slanderous comments and to desist from further bringing the integrity of the President Bola Tinubu led administration into disrepute in the eyes of the global community.”



He also tasked Nigerians to ignore the activist as President Tinubu is doing his best to solve the issue of insecurity in the country.

“Upon his return from France and the UK, Tinubu met with the security chiefs and during the meeting, he gave them marching orders to ensure that a different approach is deployed in the fight against insecurity. Does this sound like a man who is not serious about protecting the lives and property of Nigerians?

“Mind you, the complex security problems in the country cannot be wished away with a wave of the hand; it takes time to achieve a semblance of peace, and that is a commitment that the Tinubu-led administration made to Nigerians while assuming office and is still committed to achieving” the statement reads