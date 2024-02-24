Alarming Hunger: ‘Govt. Must Address Insecurity, a Key Cause Of Food Crisis in Nigeria’ Female Bishop

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigerians continue to face severe and untold economic hardship, especially hunger, a female Cleric and Spiritual leader of the famous Revival City International Retreat and Conference Centre Enugu, Bishop Deborah Macfoy Akachukwu, has urged the federal government to as a matter of urgency address the alarming insecurity in the land, saying it’s the key factor responsible for the nation’s food crisis.

The Woman of God, posited that the government’s non – Challant attitude and handling of the unfortunate situation now bedeveling all parts of the country with levity has done more harm than good to the entire nation, adding that for the nation to really come out of the ugly development, the federal government must show enough political will.

She said the nation is presently sitting on a keg of gun powder over the insecurity and food crisis, warning that if not properly and urgently handled , may likely explode at any time.

According her, “Due to insecurity across the country farmers can no longer access their farms, leading to serious food crisis, and not untill this issue is addressed, the country will continue to experience food shortage” she stated

Addressing newsmen Thursday in Enugu on burning national issues, as well as activities of the Ministry, which is also popularly known as Revival Army Christian Mission, Bishop Akachukwu, warned that the current food shortage being experienced in the country if not aggressively and urgently addressed, will spell doom on the nation, as it would lead to worrisome health issue such as high rate of mortality.

“The current food crisis in Nigeria and economic hardship remains s serious issue which government must as a matter of urgency tackled, because people are dying of hunger.

She equally warned that famine is looming in Nigeria, and stressed the need for urgent and practical steps by governments to avert it through human oriented and realizable programme and policies in the Agricultural sector.

Rev. Akachukwu, who is the first female Bishop in Enugu state, expressed concern over the pains and sufferings Nigerians are currently undergoing due to the present economic difficulties, praying for God’s mercy and intervention in the country.

While, calling on Nigerians to embrace and trust God, “because he has all it takes to wipe away their tears and revive the land, the Woman of God, advised them to start adjusting their life styles in accordance with the present situation. “People must avoid past luxury lives and unnecessary spending.

“Even though, all hope is not yet lost governments at all levels, especially the federal must rise up now, and do the needful, expressing deep fear that the present hardship which has led to mass peaceful protest across the nation may soon assume a dangerous dimention which may be hetic for government to contend with when it completely escalates.

“Am afraid that the present peaceful protest against hunger and high cost of living in Nigeria may soon degenerate, if the situation is not addressed. So, government must as a matter of priority take decisive action to halt the looming violence that may rock the entire nation due to hunger. She advised.

The female Cleric, disclosed that the Centre which witnesses over 25,000 people on weekely basis, will keep praying for the nation, adding that it’s Vission is to provide an open Heaven atmosphere for personal family and group retreats.