All Is Set For Tinubu’s Inauguration as 16th President of Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will today (Monday) take the oath of office as Nigeria’s 16th President.

Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election, will be sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Our correspondent reports that all roads leading to the Eagle Square, the venue of the swearing-in ceremony have been flooded with multiple blockades and tight security presence.