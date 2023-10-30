AMAA 2023: KCee, Yinka Davies, Others To Perform

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) have said that four music stars will thrill attendees at this year’s edition of the ceremony holding on Oct. 29 in Lagos.

Kingsley James, AMAA 2023 Technical Head, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

According to him, Kingsley Okonkwo , popularly known as KCee; Yinka Davies; Camido and Zadok Aghalengbe, a contestant in the seventh edition of Nigerian Idol, will perform at the continental film award.

The award with the theme: “Renaissance: Legacy in motion”, will hold at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

On preparations for the awards, James said, “the legacy of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the founder, lives on in our hearts, hence, our determination to deliver an experience reminiscent of her presence this year.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trio of Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau and Richard Ato Turkson will be the hosts for the ceremony.

Popular film star, Jimmy Jean-Louis, will also be attending this year’s event.

Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, a member of the board of AFA, owners of AMAA, expressed confidence that the awards ceremony would surpass the expectations of attendees and industry practitioners.

Anyiam-Osigwe said, “It’s been a long time coming for AMAA and the 19th edition is special and dear to us as a board and members of the family.

“We will be honouring our beloved sister, who was passionate about AMAA, the industry and Africa till her death and we will be giving a tip of what is to be expected at the 20th edition.” (NAN)





