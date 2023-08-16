Anambra CP Adeoye Decorates 288 Newly Promoted Officers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Management of Anambra State Police Command led by it’s Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police Acting IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has decorated two hundred and eighty-eight Inspectors serving in the Command to the next rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP II).

This decoration is sequel to approval by the Police Service Commission (PSC) for the promotion of the Police Officers on the recommendation of the Acting IGP Egbetokun.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement, made available Newsmen Monday said Commissioner had during the ceremony congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to rededicate themselves to duty and reciprocate the recognition by putting more effort into protecting the citizenry and securing the State.

The CP, he added also thanked the IGP for making welfare of personnel a top priority on his agenda.

He assured Citizens of the state that the Command under his watch will continue to serve and protect the citizens with integrity.

CP Adeoye, noted that it was symbolic that on his 33rd day in office as the 33rd Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, fate has trusted the responsibility on him to decorate these 288 newly promoted officers





