Anambra Doctors Threaten Withdrawal Of Services Over Rising Cases Of Colleagues Abductions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Anambra branch, has expressed concern over the rising cases of kidnap, especially of its members in the state.

The body, in a statement made available to journalists in Awka on Wednesday, called on Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and security agencies in Anambra to take more proactive measures to stem the ugly tide.

The statement was signed by Dr Jane Ezeonu and Dr Dubem Awachie, Ag Chairman and Secretary of NMA in Anambra.

The doctors said that no fewer than three of their members had been reported kidnapped in the state from January to June this year.

They said the most recent was on June 25 when a member was kidnapped at Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area on his way from work.

According to the NMA, we regretfully bring to notice, yet another kidnap of a doctor in Anambra.

“On Saturday, June 25, a doctor and member of our association was kidnapped in the evening while returning from work at Nimo, where he works in a private hospital.

“He was kidnapped alongside a friend, a pharmacy student, and were both held in captivity for over 24 hours by their abductors.

“They were only released on the night of June 26.

“The NMA in Anambra deeply appreciates our colleagues, as well as other friends, who rallied round to support the family to facilitate their release,” it stated.

The NMA said medical doctors were law abiding citizens who went about their duties at odd and unholy hours in the bid to maintain the health of the people.

It warned that doctors may not be able to guarantee the provision of unhindered healthcare services to the people if the government did not take urgent measures to ensure their security.

“NMA totally condemns this recurring sad situation which has made life unbearable for the citizens and has contributed significantly to the brain drain in the state.

“We seize this opportunity to once again call on the authorities, particularly the Anambra government, to step up efforts at surmounting the security challenges in the state.

“We may resort to actions to reverse this ugly trend and safeguard our members,” it stated.

NAN