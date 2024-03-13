Anambra Police Smash Insurgency Gang, Recover AK-47 Rifles, Ammunition, Vehicles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Officers attached to Anambra State Police Command have smashed a deadly insurgency gang.

While on patrol with the local vigilante in Awka-Etiti, Idemili South Council area of Anambra state, the operatives accosted the gang, which was on a yet-to-be unravelled mission while heavily armed.

The Ommands’s Spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who made this known in a statement Wednesday, said “the joint security team chased the hoodlums until the vehicle they were in ran into a ditch. After a shootout, two members of the gang were arrested while Four AK-47 Rifles were recovered. Also revovered were one Toyota Highlander SUV with Reg. No. Lagos GGE 408 GZ.

In a related development, another team of Police Officers also working with the local vigilante intercepted a Toyota Venza Car Reg. No.Lagos EKY 746 JB at Neni in Anaocha LGA. The driver of the car fled on sighting the joint team.

After a thorough search, 34 live catridges were recovered from the vehicle.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who provided operational guidance to the Joint Team throughout both operation, has praised all personnel involved for their discipline and operational effectiveness. He has also directed the Rapid Response Squad at Awkuzu to take over investigation of both cases that appear related.

He added that “the Commissioner has vowed that Anambra State will be made too hot for any criminal gang to operate except they are ready to meet their waterloo.