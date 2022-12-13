Anambra PPRO, Ikenga, Wins Award As Best Crisis Communication Manager On Security Affairs In South East

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anambra State police public Relations officer PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, has won an award of Excellence as the best crisis Communication Manager on Security Affairs, among Spokesperson of Security agencies in South East Nigeria.

The Jury of Security and Emergency Management SAEMA today Monday 12th, December 2022, presented the Award of excellence in communication during crisis to DSP Ikenga during Police Public Relations Officer Conference held at kakanfo Inn and Conference Ibadan, Oyo State, South- West Nigeria.

Chairman of the Panel of Jury Air Commodore Yusuf Anas (Rtd), noted that since the appointment the Anambra police Spokesman, Ikenga as he has demonstrated professionalism in managing conflict sensitive reports through effective media relations, constructive stakeholders engagement and responsible timely responses to enquiries.

Receiving the award, Ikenga thanked God for his mercies and also expressed appreciation to the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, AIG Abutu Yaro and his direct boss, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police ,CP Echeng Echeng for their guidance and believing in him.

He equally dedicated the feat to CP Frank Mba, former force Spokesman and other persons who has impacted in his career.

In attendance were Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge Force Criminal Investigations Department, DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, the Commissioner of Police Oyo State, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Senior officers/ as well as representatives of other security Organizations.