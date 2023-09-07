Apapa’s Labour Party Faction Slams Obi, Accepts Tribunal Judgement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A faction within the Labour Party, headed by Lamidi Apapa, has formally accepted the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The African Examiner recalls that the tribunal, in a decision handed down on Wednesday, September 06, 2023, unanimously declared that the petition presented by Peter Obi and his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, alongside their respective parties, lacked substance. Consequently, the election victory of President Bola Tinubu was upheld.

Reacting to this development, Apapa’s faction, represented by their National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, in a statement expressed their disappointment with Obi’s legal strategy and they also accused the former Anambra governor of diverting funds intended for the 2022 presidential campaign.

The statement reads: “It is indeed regrettable that Peter Obi’s legal team failed to provide him with sound guidance prior to embarking on this tribunal journey. His pursuit appears to be a futile endeavor, given his inability to secure the necessary funding for the party, which hindered the deployment of the required polling agents. Additionally, the late submission of witnesses’ statements, beyond the stipulated timeframe, highlights the inadequacies of Obi’s legal team.”





