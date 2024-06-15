APC Determined To Win Edo Gov Poll, Says Oshiomhole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, the lawmaker representing Edo North, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is poised to win the poll.

He stated this on Friday during the unveiling of the APC 2024 Edo Governorship Election Campaign Council committees.

Briefing party faithful in Benin following the reeling out of the headship of the 36 committees within the council, Oshiomhole who is also a former Edo governor, maintained that the party is determined to win the election democratically.

“We want to win this election democratically. No mago mago, no wuruwuru, no violence [cheating]. We campaign for peaceful change of government, that is what democracy is about,” he said.

On his part, the Director General of the campaign council, Senator Matthew Uroghide emphasised that all members of the party are important and must see themselves as aiming for a common goal even if their names are not listed in the campaign council committees.

He also offered listening ears to any party member with questions or problems related to the party or the campaign.

“Please, all of us must work together. We must work together. If there is any problem, please, come to me. Any party problem, come to me. anything that has to do with this campaign, come to me everybody is important,” he said.

“Senator Oshiomhole has already said it, all of us are in the campaign council, whether your name is there or not, you are a member of the campaign council. So please, we must all work together to win this election,” he said.