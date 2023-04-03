APC Expels Senator Omo- Agege

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State says it has expelled the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, from the party.

Omo-Agege was expelled for alleged anti-party activities and other undisclosed offenses.

The expulsion letter dated March 31st was signed by the Chairman, Ulebor Isaac.

According to the letter, the party unanimously agreed to expel the lawmaker with immediate effect.

The letter partly reads: “The State Executive Committee of all Progressive Congress Delta State in a meeting held on the 31st March, 2023 at the State Secretariat, Asaba, after due deliberation of the Notice of Resolution of Expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a member of the party by the executive committee of the Orogun Ward and Ughelli North Local Government. In accordance [with the] provision of Article 21.2 (1)(II)(VII) 21.3 and 21.5(g) of the constitution 2022 (as amended), we unanimously resolved and adopted the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the party.”