APC, Not Rehabilitation Centre For Aggrieved PDP Members, Chairman Elect Ude, Tells Ex- Commissioner, Agballa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chairman elect of the Enugu State Chapter of the All progressive Congress APC, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has advised a former Commissioner for Works in the state, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa who was announced winner in a Parallel congresses held last Saturday in Enugu to bury his hope of leading the party, because APC is not a rehabilitation Center.

Agballa, who defected to the APC about two months ago, from the PDP, was pronounced winner in a parallel congress held at Destiny event Centre Enugu, which was characterized by violence.

Ude, a one- time Deputy Chairman of the party was overwhelmly elected at the State party Secretariat which was the official designated venue for the Enugu state congress as approved by the National secretariat of the party in Abuja.

However, in a statement he tagged his official acceptance speech, made available to African Examiner Sunday in Enugu, Ude, a founding member of the defunct Action congress of Nigeria ACN, told Agballa to perish any hope of leading the party in the State.

It would be recalled that Agballa, had some years ago, decamped from the PDP to Accord party, after which he joined the All progressive Grand Alliance APGA, under which he ran for the Enugu state Governorship race and lost.

The former Works Commissioner, later went back to the PDP until about two months ago, when he dumped the party again for the APC.

Ude, declared that APC would not turn into a rehabilitation centre for aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members.

He expressed appreciation to “the foundation legacy members and those who since joining the party had shown unwavering and passionate commitment to upgrading the progressive ideals of our great party.

“For we are progressives who earnestly believe in promoting equity, natural justice and prosperity.

“Permit us as well to commend those who contested with us; for their gallant efforts and their acknowledgment of the sanctity of free and fair election, hallmark of internal democracy which characterised our State Congress Election.

Ude added: “we also commend members who stood on the principles of equity, and natural justice, that since the chairmanship was zoned to Enugu West Senatorial District; that fairness demands that Greater Awgu should take the slot, rather than our brothers of old Udi.

He noted that “old Udi holds not only the only Grade A Federal Ministerial slot, only Director General, but once held the only National Party office slot for Enugu State.”

“It is in this context that we humbly appeal to Chief Ugochukwu Agballah to honourably first spend a few months to learn the peculiar Progressive DNA of members of our great party before aspiring to chair us. For we only know Chief Agballah as a PDP veteran who was not well rewarded

“If Agballah was Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi could he have resigned? The Cardinal Question is – Is APC a Rehabilitation Center for aggrieved PDP Members? Capital No!

“Therefore, it is pertinent to warn the same leaders who ignobly recruited Chief Agballah as they recruited Reverend Okey Ogbodo to factionalise our great party that the outcome was APC’s woeful performance in 2019 general elections. Should we go failure way again? No! Dump him now like Ogbodo before it is too late.

“We had since 2013, toiled, sweated and sacrificed to build and construct the attractive APC Brand from 60,000 membership to over 180,000 committed party members with Progressive DNAs .

“Sincerely, Agballah doesn’t know, he should join first, before he destroys the sacrifice of our members, some of whom were never rewarded.

“As the erstwhile chairman of Contact and Mobilization Committee, my executive appeals that we need peace and harmony from all and sundry to utilise our over 180,000 membership to win gubernatorial election in 2023 and occupy Lion Building.

