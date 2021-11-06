Bank, NGO Co-Finance Fight Against Malaria In Angola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Angolan private bank, Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA) on Saturday signed a financial agreement with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) worth 30 million Kwanzas ($50,000) to combat malaria.

Anya Fedorova, Population Services International Angola representative, who spoke to the press said her organisation’s co-funding agreement with BFA was aimed at helping in fighting malaria in several provinces of the country.

“In partnership with the National Malaria Control Programme, we are going to distribute insecticide-impregnated mosquito nets in those six provinces of the country.

“We are very grateful to BFA for co-financing this campaign, showing us an extraordinary example of how the true leaders of the private sector contribute to the well-being of the Angolan population,’’ Fedorova said.

BFA CEO, Luis Roberto Goncalves, expressed his bank’s willingness to help reduce mortality from malaria in these provinces.

Official data shows that malaria affected over two million people in Angola, with 5,573 deaths in the first half of 2021.

Malaria is considered a serious public health problem in Angola, being the main cause of mortality in the country, with the highest incidence among children under five years old.

