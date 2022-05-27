APC Presidential Primary: Karma ‘ll Teach Tinubu Lesson On Sunday – Kperogi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular journalist Farooq Kperogi, has berated the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, concerning the outcome of the Lagos APC governorship primaries.

African Examiner recalls that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom Tinubu endorsed for a second term, got the party’s ticket at the primaries, which was associated with controversies because of the removal of the two aspirants who bought forms to contest against Sanwo-Olu.

Both Wale Oluwo, a former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources in the state, and Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha, a former Permanent Secretary, were prevented from entering Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium), venue of the primaries.

Adamu Yuguda, chairman of the five-man electoral committee, later stated that only the incumbent governor was cleared for the exercise.

Mr Yuguda said: “We are aware that three aspirants bought forms for Lagos state. Three accredited for the screening. One was cleared, two were not cleared. So, we are only attending to those that have been cleared, the aspirant that has been cleared by the two committees,” he had said.

Reacting, Oluwo accused the electoral committee of collaborating with some politicians to manipulate the exercise.

Reacting in a Facebook post, Kperogi stated that Karma will wait for Tinubu at the APC presidential primary, which begins on Sunday.

“Tinubu endorsed a disgraceful coronation of his handpicked stooge in the Lagos governorship primary “election” and shut out 2 other contestants who paid nomination fees. But he wants a fair contest for his presidential ambition in Abuja and chafes at consensus. Karma is waiting for him in Abuja this weekend!,” Kperogi said.