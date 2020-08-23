[OPINION] Fighting Corruption In Nigeria

Spread the love























By Alagba Adelagun Abudu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A proposal of Action Points developed from critical analysis of the inherent problems with fighting corruption and evaluation of good practices; relying on my strategic management experiences in both private and public services in Nigeria & England.

Further to my recent contributions to the ongoing national discussion about the endemic corruption in the country and its usual ending with despairing question: “What’s the way forward?”. I felt obliged to bite the bullet.

I would suggest a holistic approach to 5 Integral-Elements.

1. SUCCESSFUL PROSECUTION & INDEPENDENT JUDICIARY

1.1 Higher Quality of Charges & Prosecutors (equal/above defence counsels)

1.2 Special Courts for Corruption cases & Time-based trials (Justice delayed is justice denied)

1.3 Resourceful Application of Criminal Justice Act.

1.4 Complete Independence of Judiciary from The Executive & NBA (Lawyers)

2. LEGISLATION

2.1 Improve Criminal Justice Act

2.2 Upgrade Corruption to Treasonable Felony, punishable by life imprisonment and forfeiture of family assets.

2.3 Review of EFCC Act to enhance performance

2.4 Review Procurement Act to close loop holes for corruption

2.5 Enact Regulatory Agencies (Bodies)

2.6 Prohibition of Justices, Ministers, Political Appointees and civil servants from holding interests in private organisations.

2.7 New Code of Conduct for Civil Servants, Ministers, Political Appointees, Society Influencers, etc.

2.8 Fake News Act

3. REGULATORY BODIES

Implementing regulations, imposing requirements, conditions or restrictions, setting the standard for activities, and enforcing in these areas, imposing sanctions for non-compliance or referring suspected crime.

3.1 Media (Broadcasting, Publishing, etc)

3.2 Social Media

3.3 Cultural & Entertainment Industries (Art, Films, Music, etc.)

3.4 Learning Institutions

3.5 Places of Worship

I could have gone further to explain regulatory body, but I was mindful of my choice of Action Points over Narratives. I think, rightly or wrongly, that action points provide for flexibility in implementation whilst narratives invite conflicting perspectives (destructive criticism).

A regulatory body is a public authority set up for specific industries/organisations on the basis of relevant clause/s of the constitution and/or legislation to exercise regulatory function, with government oversight.

4. RESURRECTION OF CORE VALUES

4.1 Empowerment of Society Influencers (Parents, Community Elders, Royal Fathers, Learning Institutions, Places of Worship, etc.)

4.2 Code of Conduct & Sanctions for Influencers

4.3 Accountability on Sources of Revenue (e.g. Disclosure of large donors)

4.4 School Curriculum to include National History, Culture, Good Values (Patriotism, Character, Integrity, Hardworking, etc.)

5 NEW/REVISED CONSTITUTION

5.1 Update with pending amendments

5.2 Revise the recommendations in hand with view to clarify ambiguities, correct anomalies, add omissions and address current governance issues.

5.3 Production of A CONSTITUTION FIT FOR PURPOSE

I have served “Food for thought” to savour, enjoy, share, discuss, criticise, reject or cause to germinate.

Adelagun ABUDU writes from London, UK.

Spread the love





















