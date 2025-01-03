Armed Forces Committed To Securing Nigeria, Says CDS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has restated the commitment of Nigerian Armed Forces in ensuring that the nation is secured by getting rid of criminal elements causing security breaches across the nation.

General Musa said this while speaking to journalists after the visit to the military cantonment in Samaru, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State where the military has provided enablers and equipment for the base to tackle insecurity challenges in Southern Kaduna and environs.

The CDS also commended troops for their professionalism and sacrifice in safeguarding the country with assurances that their welfare is paramount and will be improved upon.

He charged troops to remain steadfast and professional in their conduct of safeguarding the country and respect for human rights in discharging their duties.

General Musa emphasized the importance of collaboration with other security agencies and civilians in achieving the goal of securing the nation.

Charging the troops for effective performance, commander of Operation Safe Haven and General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, enjoined them not to relent in the course of securing the area of operation.

The Senator representing Kaduna South, Senator Sunday Marshal, who was also at hand to appreciate the military efforts in ensuring security in the area, assured of improved collaboration between the civilian populace and the military.

The Chief of Defence Staff was accompanied by senior officers from Defence Headquarters alongside General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven.

The CDS and his entourage also visited the palace of Chief of Kagoro for a courtesy call on the paramount ruler where he reaffirmed the military’s commitment to fostering unity and security in the region.