Popular South African Rapper Shot Dead In Durban

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The parents of popular rapper, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes have mourned the untimely death of their son in an emotional tribute.

The African Examiner writes that AKA was shot dead with his bodyguard at a popular night spot in Florida Road, Durban last night, February 10, 2023.

In the official statement, Tony and Lynn Forbes stated their “extreme sadness” at the loss of their son.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son…,” the statement reads. “To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend, and most importantly, father to his beloved daughter Kairo….”

The statement further acknowledged the public for their love, support and prayers.

“Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief, we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord,” the parents add.