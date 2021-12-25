Army Chief Pardons Romantic Soldier Who Fell In Love With Corps Member

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Faruq Yahaya, has pardoned the female soldier who publicly accepted the proposal of a male youths corps member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kwara State in the spirit of Christmas.

According to available information, it was gathered by the Nigerian military that Gen. Yahaya, in the last few days, made moves to the leadership of the Nigerian armed forces, asking that the soldier be pardoned.

However, the COAS stated that the erring soldier should be cautioned against engaging in any kind of act that is against the military code of conduct for its officers and men according to the sources.

The Military authority has considered the appeal of the Army Chief and directed the release of the soldier to enjoy Christmas with family and friends.

“The COAS, in his wisdom, believes that the young female soldier will retrace her steps and show remorse for engaging in acts that negate military ethical codes, by the time she is pardoned and forgiven. Hence, he has been appealing for her to be pardoned. This is what he has been doing behind the scenes, in the last few days,” said a senior military officer, who does not want PRNigeria to mention his name.

When contacted, the Army Spokesperson, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu told PRNigeria that the soldier would be released on Christmas Day.

“I can confirm to you that an order has been made for the soldier to be freed and enjoy Christmas with her family and friends with a serious warning for her not to repeat such act again,” he said.