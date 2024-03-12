Nigerians React As Former Anambra SSG Confirms Peter Obi Gave 400 SUVs To Traditional Rulers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Netizens on social media are having a filled day to the news that former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, during his time as governor gifted the traditional rulers in Anambra State 400 SUVS.

The African Examiner writes that former Secretary to the State Government, Obaze, while explaining a point disclosed this on Monday on his X handle.



Obaze writes: “Potential Corporate PR’s disasters require tact & diplomacy. When I was the SSG in Anambra Peter Obi, procured over 400 SUVs for the Traditional Rulers. One day, a Traditional Ruler & Classmate called to say his SUV crashed. Luckily no injuries or fatalities.

“Then he said his driver (who had apparently fallen asleep at the wheels) said the steering wheel had instantly locked at top speed. I sensed a PR problem instantly. I told him to get a police report and arrange for the vehicle to be towed back to Anambra.



I then called the CEO of Innoson Motors and explained the situation. I suggested they recover the vehicle dismantle it and ascertain if indeed the vehicle accident was mechanical, and if need be take remedial measures. He did not argue. He thanked me.



“He proceeded as agreed and it was ascertained the accident was not due to a steering lock. Innoson Motors repaired and restored the SUV to brand new status and returned to the Traditional Ruler. Meanwhile, ANSG had replaced the SUV with a new one.



“In the end, the driver admitted that he “might have dozed off.” Imagine the PR disaster one accident would have been to Innoson Motors. Till date, one decade later, the Traditional Ruler is still driving both SUVs without issues. Lessons learned.”



This development has sparked social media reactions as some social peeps took to their X accounts to lampoon the former Anambra governor for been an hypocrite, It could be recalled that Peter Obi had kicked against the purchase of SUVS for the present lawmakers. However, with this recent development, some netizens have described the Labour Party presidential aspirant of been an hypocrite and an “average Nigerian politician”. The African Examiner gathers a few of their thoughts below.



Pastor Okezie J. Atañi… writes: “Again, Mr Oseloka H Obaze @OselokaHObaze the last time I checked Anambra state had 149 recognised TRADITIONAL RULERS… Even if he gave the 149 traditional rulers 2 SUVS each,It will still be 298 SUVs ..So where did 102 SUVs go to?? No matter how long LIES runs, it’ll take just a little step for TRUTH to overtake.”



@IkechukwuGeral2 writes: “Even SA to the dish washer in Aso Rock has not been given to you.Tinubu knows a traitor when he sees one go and ask FFK.”



“Yes 400 suv’s and yes I was in anambra when my king recieved his and also our neighboring king whom go@noble37_ writes: t a white coloured! And yes 400 suv’s because it was also for some other people not just kings.”

@RodemiF writes: “Matter of time, their lies and gaslighting will be exposed by them, themselves.”



@VivaDido writes: “I thought Peter Obi was saving cost of governance? How come he bought over 400 SUVs for traditional rulers please?”

@balogin writes: “400 SUV for traditional rulers while doctors went on strike for 13 months. That’s prudent. Na una go expose una fake messaih.”



@HaadiJimoh writes: “Eeeeeeeenh! Obi bought 400 SUVs for traditional rulers and there were no firefighter machines in the state. No boreholes, no clean water, and erosion took over the state. ordinary waste management vehicle was not left behind. What a bombshell. This same man is your messiah I can only pity his followers.”



@Sam_Olayemi1 writes: “I am wondering how many traditional rulers are in Anambra state. Maybe every household has a traditional ruler.



@Ugo_Joseph writes: “Did it occur to you that patronising a local firm was done to boost the economy of the state I can’t talk of the trad rulers matter; but I know for sure that Obi bought one school bus made by Innoaon for every secondary school in Anambra state. Innoson is innoson 2day cos of that.”