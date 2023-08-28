Art Minister Hannatu Did Not Issue Statement On NYSC Status – FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There are conflicting statements on the National Youth Service (NYSC) status of the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

While a statement purportedly released by the Minister on Sunday quoted her as not breaching Nigerian law by being appointed as minister while still undergoing the compulsory NYSC, another statement from her office said the minister is yet to comment on the matter.

“I deeply value and appreciate the support, solidarity, and understanding of Nigerians in these times. For clarity, I wish to state that I have not issued any statement on the current issue,” the statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Suleiman Haruna, said.

There has been a raging controversy over the NYSC status of the Minister after it emerged that she was undergoing the scheme.

Hannatu is one of the 45 ministers assigned portfolios by President Bola Tinubu last week after their confirmation by the Senate.





