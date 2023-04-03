Assault: Portable Granted Bail

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has been granted bail by a magistrate court in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

This followed the singer’s arraignment on Monday by the Ogun State Police Command.

He was arraigned on five counts bordering on assault before the court presided over by the chief magistrate, A.S Shoneye.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Delivering his ruling on application for bail made by the singer’s counsel counsel, the presiding judge said the offenses are bailable and granted him bail with bail bond of N300,000, and with two surety who must reside within the jurisdiction of the honorable court.

In another development of assault and stealing,he was admitted to bail to the tune of #500,000 with two sureties.

The court, however, ruled that the defendant be transferred to the Ilaro correctional centre pending the time his bail requirements are met.

The case has been adjourned to April 26 for the commencement of trial.

On Saturday, Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi said Portable was arrested for resisting arrest and injuring a policeman.

“There are many pending cases of assaults on people and attacks, and he will be investigated because people have complained against him.

“So, there is no sentiment in law, let him appear in court, and allow the judge to listen to the charges against him. He has no constitutional immunity anyway,” he said.