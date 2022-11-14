ASUU Declares Lecture-Free Day

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has concluded plans to embark on a one-day nationwide protest over the payment of half salaries to lecturers by the Federal Government in October.

ASUU National President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke confirmed it today.

According to him, the planned protest was organised at the branch levels of ASUU nationwide and each branch of the academic union would choose their dates.

He said the protest will hold on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Julius Berger auditorium in UNILAG.

Ashiru noted that the action is necessary to protest the “no-work, no-pay” policy for lecturers activated by the Federal Government.

Last week, ASUU slammed the Federal Government over the payment of half salaries to lecturers in October.

The union condemned the ‘pro-rata’ payment to its members and accused the government of an attempt to reduce Nigerian scholars to casual workers.

ASUU had on October 14, 2022, called off its eight-month strike after the National Industrial Court ordered the lecturers to resume.The union, however, said the response of the government, especially its ‘pro-rata’ payment of October salaries of academics, portrayed them as daily paid workers.

“This is not only an aberration but a contravention of all-known rules of engagement in any contract of employment for academics the world over,” the union stated.