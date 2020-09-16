NSCDC Withdraws Operating Licences Of 2 Guard Companies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos, on Wednesday said it had withdrawn the operating licences of two Private Guard Companies (PCGs) over failure to renew their operating licences.

The NSCDC Lagos Commandant, Mr Iskil Makinde, confirmed the PGCs’ suspension in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos.

NAN reports that PGCs are the privately owned security outfits that provide security services for banks, schools, companies among others.

According to the NSCDC boss, the 2003 Act that established the NSCDC as amended in 2007 empowered the corps to licence all PGCs in the country.

“The Act also empowered the corps to sanction any PCG that does not operate according to the guidelines that regulate them.

“The corps is also empowered to regulate and monitor the activities of all PGCs in the country,’’ Makinde said.

He said the PGCs licences were withdrawn on Sept. 14, after thorough interrogation and investigations were conducted.

“The two PGCs involved are Screen Tech Security of No 10, Balogun Street, Ikeja, Lagos, and Charlie Papa Siera Security of No 45, Oritshe street, off Balogun bus-stop, Ikeja, Lagos,” the NSCDC boss said.

He said the PGCs failed to renew their operating licences for year 2020.

“Besides the failure to renew their operating licences, they were providing security services for clients,” he said.

According to Makinde, the act is totally condemnable.

Makinde said the suspension would serve as deterrent to other PGCs and the sanction would prevent fake and unlicenced PGC’s from operating.

(NAN)





