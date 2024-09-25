ASUU gives FG Deadline, Warns Of Looming Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Wednesday, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the federal government, to warn of a possible strike if unresolved issues are not looked into.

This development is coming after the expiration of an earlier 21-day ultimatum.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, disclosed that it is frustrated with the government’s lack of commitment and it also accused the government of delaying the process.

“ASUU resolves to give the Nigerian Government another 14 days, during which all lingering issues must be concretely addressed to the satisfaction of the union,” Osodeke said.

He also cautioned that ASUU should not be blamed for any industrial unrest if the government refused to act.

“The union should not be held responsible for any industrial disharmony that arises from the government’s failure to seize this new opportunity,” he stated.