Atiku Applauds Davido For Raising Funds For Charity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, expressed happiness with the manner multiple award-winning singer, David Adeleke, raised funds for orphanage homes across Nigeria.

African Examiner writes that Adeleke, also known as Davido, a few days to his 29th birthday, had raised over N250m through freewill donations from his friends, fans and associates for onwards disbursement to orphanage homes.

“You rise by lifting others”, Davido had stated as he committed the funds to the beneficiaries.

Atiku Abubakar, through his official Facebook page Sunday morning, hailed Davido, for “making the lifting of others a cornerstone”.

“Dear Davido, thank you for making the lifting of others, a cornerstone of your endeavour.

“I join your family and friends and millions of your fans in wishing you a memorable birthday.

“I wish you more years in good health, more award-winning music and, above all, lifting others”, Abubakar added.