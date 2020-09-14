ASUU, Other Unions Lock Out LASU VC Over Non-Payment of New Salaries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and three other workers’ unions of the Lagos State University (LASU), Monday locked out the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagboun, while protesting against the non-payment of the new salaries.

Other workers unions which participated in the protest were the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists.

While protesting, members of the unions gathered as early as 7:00 am at the Ojo gate of the institution and prevented other members of staff from gaining entry into the campus.

Specifically, the workers were protesting against non-payment of the salary increment promised them by the Lagos State Government over a year ago.

They alleged that other State workers had since received the increment but all the tertiary institutions in the State Lagos are yet to be captured.

Prof Fagbohun attempted to appeal to the unions but was not given attention.

Recall that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier announced that undergraduates of the State-owned tertiary institutions would resume today –Monday, September 14, 2020.

