W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

ASUU, Other Unions Lock Out LASU VC Over Non-Payment of New Salaries

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, September 14th, 2020
Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and three other workers’ unions of the Lagos State University (LASU), Monday locked out the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagboun, while protesting against the non-payment of the new salaries. 

Other workers unions which participated in the protest were the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists.

While protesting, members of the unions gathered as early as 7:00 am at the Ojo gate of the institution and prevented other members of staff from gaining entry into the campus.

Specifically, the workers were protesting against non-payment of the salary increment promised them by the Lagos State Government over a year ago.

They alleged that other State workers had since received the increment but all the tertiary institutions in the State Lagos are yet to be captured.

Prof Fagbohun attempted to appeal to the unions but was not given attention.

Recall that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier announced that undergraduates of the State-owned tertiary institutions would resume today –Monday, September 14, 2020.

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=55792

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Place your Ads on African Examiner

ADVERTISEMENT

FirstBank

sponsored ads

zenith bank

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us