ASUU President Speaks On Student Loan, Says It’s Discriminatory

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Emmanuel Osodeke, has stated that the signing of the student loan bill into law by President Bola Tinubu is discriminatory and ASUU ASUU would soon react to the development.

The African Examiner recalled that on Monday, President Tinubu signed the student loan bill “in fulfilment of his promises to liberalise funding of education”.



The bill which is sponsored by Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives is interest-free.

Reacting to this development, Prof.Osodeke, in an interview with The Punch on Tuesday stated that ASUU is not impressed by the law enacted to support indigent students.

“The union will react soon but everyone knows our position on student loans because you will end up encumbering the children of the poor with loans and debt after graduating. This is discriminatory. If what I read online is correct, it said it is only for children whose parents earn at least N500,000 per annum. That means if your father earns more, you won’t benefit,” he said.

Aside ASUU, the National President, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Mr Anderson Ezeibe is also not impressed by the development.

He said: “I have not studied the bill and we don’t want to react on the surface. But I have seen one area that will not be practicable.

“It says that students should refund the money two years after NYSC. But what is the provision for someone who is not working after NYSC? And will they all get jobs immediately after NYSC?”





