At Christ The King Church, 2 Elderly Women, Others Die At Abia Stampede

Wednesday, November 27th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Sunday, November 24 2024, scores of people, including two elderly women, died  following a stampede that occurred in the annual Christ the King Feast in Abia State.

The terrible incident happened during a large Eucharistic procession organized by the Catholic Diocese of Aba.

According to eyewitnesses, the large crowd contributed to the deadly crush, as one observer described the scene as having “little to no breathing space”.

“It is with great sadness that the joyful celebration of our Diocesan Feast Day ended in the most tragic way. Some of our devoted Catholics, who joined in the procession with happiness in their hearts, lost their lives due to the overcrowding,” the statement read. 

The Diocese, also assured that it will assist the families of the deceased and those injured in the incident, offering prayers and condolences. 

“We deeply mourn with the families of the victims and stand in solidarity with those who are still receiving medical care in the hospital,” the statement continued. “We are committed to assisting the affected families during this time of loss and offering them all necessary support.”

 

