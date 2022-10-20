Lagos Teacher Arrested For Burning Daughter’s Buttocks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old primary school teacher, Margret Obano, for allegedly brutalising her two-year-old daughter and burning her buttocks.

African Examiner learnt that the incident happened on Friday, October 14, 2022, in the Bariga area of the state.

An Instagram platform, Instablog9ja, while speaking to a resident, said the woman lived at her boyfriend’s mother’s house.

The resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “She is fond of maltreating and abusing the child for no reason. On Friday, she beat up the little child and put her bum bum on an electric cooking hot plate.

“She teaches in a local school at Bariga and the school is owned by her boyfriend’s mum, so she lives with both the boyfriend and his mom.

“The father of the child is nowhere to be found. He denied the child when she gave birth. The child suffered severe burns and is in so much pain.”

The state police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the woman and her partner.

“They have been arrested and detained at the Bariga Police Station and her daughter has been hospitalised,” he added.