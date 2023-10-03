W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

At Last, FG Slams Indefinite Suspension On Embattled Enugu Neuropsychiatric Hospital Director, Dr Igwe

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The embattled Medical Director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu, Dr. Monday Igwe has been suspended indefinitely by  the  Federal  government.

African Examiner recalled  that Igwe, who hails  from Ebonyi State, has been swimming in negative news in recent times over his  alledged Misconducts in office.

A reliable Source close to the Federal  Ministry of Health informed  newsmen  that the development  is as a result of his actions which violates the 2021 Revised Public Service Rules (PSR) 100402 and 100301.

Igwe’s suspension letter sighted by our Correspondent was  signed by Daloba Paul Edward, Deputy Director (APD) on behalf of the Honourable Coordinating Minister.

“Igwe has been suspended, that I can confirm to you authoritatively,” the source who doesn’t want his name in print said.

However, in the letter  dated 20th September, 2023, the Medical Director was directed to handover all official matters in his office to the most senior Officer in the hospital.”

Dr. Igwe, who  recently dragged some Enugu based Journalists to the police headquarters in Abuja for exposing some of his alledged corrupt Activities in the hospital could not be reached to confirm the development when our Correspondent put a call across to his mobile phone as it was switched off as at the time of filing this report.

But a Senior  management staff of the hospital who craved anonimity confirmed the suspension, saying ” the suspension news is true and Igwe has been asked to step aside in the interim.

“I may not have the details of what’s happening but our MD has been suspended. Our MD has handed over to the Head of Clinical Services, Dr. N. N. Unaogu.

The hospital has been in crisis since Dr. Igwe took over its mantle of leadership.

_______________________________

Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank

For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=91192

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us