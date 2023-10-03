At Last, FG Slams Indefinite Suspension On Embattled Enugu Neuropsychiatric Hospital Director, Dr Igwe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The embattled Medical Director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu, Dr. Monday Igwe has been suspended indefinitely by the Federal government.

African Examiner recalled that Igwe, who hails from Ebonyi State, has been swimming in negative news in recent times over his alledged Misconducts in office.

A reliable Source close to the Federal Ministry of Health informed newsmen that the development is as a result of his actions which violates the 2021 Revised Public Service Rules (PSR) 100402 and 100301.

Igwe’s suspension letter sighted by our Correspondent was signed by Daloba Paul Edward, Deputy Director (APD) on behalf of the Honourable Coordinating Minister.

“Igwe has been suspended, that I can confirm to you authoritatively,” the source who doesn’t want his name in print said.

However, in the letter dated 20th September, 2023, the Medical Director was directed to handover all official matters in his office to the most senior Officer in the hospital.”

Dr. Igwe, who recently dragged some Enugu based Journalists to the police headquarters in Abuja for exposing some of his alledged corrupt Activities in the hospital could not be reached to confirm the development when our Correspondent put a call across to his mobile phone as it was switched off as at the time of filing this report.

But a Senior management staff of the hospital who craved anonimity confirmed the suspension, saying ” the suspension news is true and Igwe has been asked to step aside in the interim.

“I may not have the details of what’s happening but our MD has been suspended. Our MD has handed over to the Head of Clinical Services, Dr. N. N. Unaogu.

The hospital has been in crisis since Dr. Igwe took over its mantle of leadership.





