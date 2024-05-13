Atiku, Obi Hold First Meeting After 2023 Election

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Monday had a meeting with the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Atiku disclosed this on his X handle.

Atiku writes: “It was my honour and privilege to host #PeterObi today.”

However, as of the time of filing this report, the details and reasons behind their meeting are still sketchy.

The African Examiner writes that Obi was the running mate to Atiku in the 2019 general elections under the Peoples Democratic Party. However, in 2022, the duo went their separate ways after Obi’s exit from the PDP to LP.