Atiku Stays In Dubai , He Can’t See Buhari’s Achievements, Says Lai Mohammed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lai Mohammed, minister of information, has stated that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), cannot see the achievements of the present administration because he is based in Dubai.

Lai Mohammed stated this while speaking at the seventh edition of the scorecard series of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in Abuja on Monday, stating that if anyone should accuse the current government of not doing anything, it should not be Atiku.

“During his recent campaign in Akure, the former VP was quoted as saying the APC had not done anything for Nigeria in eight years,” Mohammed said.

“What a preposterous statement from somebody who should know. I guess we can excuse His Excellency the former vice-president who, until recently, had fully relocated to Dubai, thus losing touch with Nigeria.

“Before this administration came into office, all the five local government areas in Adamawa’s northern senatorial district were effectively under the control of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“All state institutions, the local government administration, the police, the judiciary, schools, hospitals and markets had been sacked. Today, not an inch of these local governments in Adamawa, the home state of the former vice-president, is under the control of terrorists.

“All institutions of state have relocated back and are operational. All emirs and chiefs have returned to their palaces.

“You can also see the irony of someone who held the number two position in the country for all of eight years but could not positively impact on his own hometown, state or region now condemning an administration that has made it possible for him to even access his hometown — anytime he flies in from his new hometown of Dubai!”

He declared that Buhari’s administration has had a positive impact on all parts of the country.

“No amount of fallacious soap box rhetoric’s can change this fact,” the minister said.