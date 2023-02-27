Atiku Wins Akwa Ibom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, the winner of the February 25 presidential election in Akwa Ibom State.

According to the results announced on Monday by the INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof Emmanuel Adagio, the PDP candidate polled a total votes of 214,012 to defeat the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Labour Party, Peter Obi, who scored 160, 620 and 132, 683 votes respectively.

Out of the 31 Local government Areas in Akwa Ibom, Atiku won in 22 of the Local Councils while Tinubu won in six with Obi winning the urban cities of Uyo, Eket and also Ibiono Ibom councils.

The state has a total number of 2,357,418 registered voters but only 594,450 were accredited to vote.

The coalition was however marred by a series of protests from many of the parties who accused some of the electoral officers and LG returning officers in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District of manipulating election results in favour of the APC.

Summary of the results announced are as follows

A 860

AA 289

AAC 626

ADC 2265

ADP 811

APC 160,620

APGA 783

APM 599

APP 325

BP 525

LP 132,683

NNPP 7796

NRM 667

PDP 214,012

PRP 343

SDP 589

YPP 27,179

ZLP 4,124