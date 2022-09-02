Aubameyang Back In Premier League After Chelsea Switch, Akanji Joins Manchester City

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back in London after completing his deadline-day switch to Chelsea.

Aubameyang only left the Emirates Stadium for FC Barcelona in February after his contract was terminated following a falling-out with manager Mikel Arteta.

He scored 11 goals in 17 LaLiga appearances for Barca.

But, with their financial issues meaning they needed to ship players out, he was available should another club come in for him.

Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea were that club.

The 33-year-old Gabon forward has now been reunited with Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, his manager at Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang has agreed a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge to become the Blues’ sixth senior signing of the transfer window.

Aubameyang said: “I’m really happy. It’s an honour to be part of this team and I can’t wait to start.

“I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting.”

Meanwhile, in the overall assessment of the transfer day deadline deals, Manchester United were the first, and biggest movers.

This was after having completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for an initial fee of 95 million euros (82.1 million pounds).

A deal was already in place between the two clubs, with Manchester United agreeing to a potential five million euros (4.3 million pounds) in add-ons.

This made Antony the fourth most expensive signing in English Premier League history.

He has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until 2027, with the option of an additional year.

“This is an incredible moment in my career, to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” the 22-year-old said on Manchester United’s official website.

Antony scored 25 goals in 82 appearances in his two-and-a-half-year stint at Ajax.

He is now looking forward to a reunion with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag, who left the Eredivisie club in the summer.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development,” Antony added.

“His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.”

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka also joined Manchester United on a season-long loan with the option to make the move permanent.

He is expected to provide competition for David De Gea.

Meanwhile, midfielder James Garner, 21, signed for Everton on a four-year deal from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

Manuel Akanji has set his sights on winning silverware in England after agreeing a five-year deal to complete his move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” said Akanji, who has taken the number 25 shirt vacated by former Manchester City captain Fernandinho this summer.

“Manchester City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons.

“They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out. So, coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.”

Liverpool made a late move with the signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp bolstered his midfield options after Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury.

Brazilian Melo, 26, later told Liverpoolfc.com: “I’m really, really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football. It’s a dream.”

Fulham beat the deadline to confirm the season-long loan signing of 24-year-old winger Dan James from Leeds.