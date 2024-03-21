Australia Tightens Visa Rules for Nigerian Students, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Australian Government has stated that it will begin the enforcement of tougher visa rules for Nigerian students and their foreign counterpart who intends to go to the country as the number of migrants hit a record high.

According to popular news network, Reuters, from Saturday, English language requirements for student and graduate visas will be increased; also, the government will have the prerogative to suspend education providers from recruiting international students if they consistently repeatedly break rules.

“The actions this weekend will continue to drive migration levels down while delivering on our commitments in the migration strategy to fix the broken system we inherited,” Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said in a statement.

The report stated that a new “genuine student test” will be introduced to further crack down on international students who look to come to Australia primarily to work, while the imposition of “no further stay” conditions will be used on more visitor visas.

This development is coming after a raft of actions last year to close off COVID-era concessions introduced by the former government which include unrestricted working hours for international students.