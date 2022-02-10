Authorities Nearly Accused Me Of Stealing In London Hotel – Comedian Bovi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma, has opened up on a recent incident he had at a London hotel where he was almost accused of stealing.

The funnyman took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday saying that he told officials at the London hotel to ‘goggle’ him in the course of the interrogation to free himself.

According to him, he was about to check into a hotel room in London, and on arrival, he was asked to present the card he used in booking the room.

Bovi stated that he explained that his wife used her card to help him book the hotel and she was in Nigeria.

According to him, his explanation did not make the situation better as they thought he was trying to steal and the matter turned worse when his own card declined.

To save himself from the situation, Bovi stated that for the first time in his life, he used the word ‘goggle me’.

The comedian wrote, “Simon Leviev did spoil everywhere o. Tryna check into a hotel in London and they insist I present the card that was used for the booking.

“I tell them it was done for me by my wife and she’s in Naija. That made it worse. They think I’m stealing. Then to crown am my own card dey decline.

“For the first time in my life, I said the words ‘goggle me’.”